alleged new images leak from an old build of the RPG Bethesda – Nerd4.life

Starfield seems to show itself in once again images leaked online somehow, again linked to one old build dating back to 2018 and therefore not corresponding to the current state of the game, in line with what happened previously.

More than actual screenshots, they seem to be simple asset to be used for the creation of some elements of the scenario, as we have also seen in the cases preceding the presentation of E3 2021, also in this case published on Reddit at this address, therefore a source not exactly reliable.

Starfield, a kind of dome leaked online

Starfield, two scenario elements assets

They therefore seem to be preparatory images, related to the construction of the game and clearly rather dated, also judging by the fact that they are simply “pieces” of scenery.

In any case, if they were true they could still help to give an idea of ​​the style used by Bethesda for the creation of this new space RPG: as reported by the developers themselves, Starfield follows a style called “NasaPunk”, as it is based on some realistic elements of science in terms of space technologies but interprets them in a purely sci-fi way.

In this way we can expect a certain realism in the representation of the technological elements, such as the curious dome represented in these images, but also digressions more clearly afferent to the science fiction classical, as we can expect from various other elements of the worlds represented.

From the official point of view, we have recently seen a new artwork that shows mysterious caves to explore and there is now also an active page on Steam from which it seems to emerge that it will not have dubbing in Italian. For the rest, we remind you that the release is set for November 22, 2022.