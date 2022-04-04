Alleged robbery attempt with injury turned out to be domestic dispute

What appeared to be an attempted robbery in which a man was stabbed in Hialeah turned out to be domestic violence and authorities arrested the victim’s ex-girlfriend.

Lt. Eddie Rodriguez of the Hialeah Police Department reported Sunday that an investigation revealed it was a domestic dispute during which the man’s ex-girlfriend allegedly injured him.

“The attempted robbery never happened. In fact, it was a domestic dispute, in which the victim was stabbed by his ex-girlfriend. Detectives arrested Harlem Hernandez, 28, of Hialeah, and charged her with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,” she said.

The incident occurred on Saturday at approximately 1:00 pm at 1068 West 44th Terr., in Hialeah, and the victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Police have not released further details of the case.

This story was originally published on April 3, 2022 4:46 p.m.