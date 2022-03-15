Alleged victims of defendants in Operation Discovery were between 80 and 95 years old, according to MP

The Public Ministry assured that those accused in Operation Discovery “took advantage of the vulnerable state of their victims”, whose ages ranged between 80 and 95 years, to defraud them with false stories in which they were made to believe that grandchildren or children had suffered traffic accidents and, after subjecting them to their pressures, they made them part with large sums of money.

The information was provided by the prosecutor Sourelly Jáquez, who also reported that the Public Ministry will continue this Wednesday with the presentation of the coercion measure against 39 members of the alleged cyber crime network who scammed hundreds of US citizens.

According to Jáquez, the prosecution body has compiled and deposited in court hundreds of pieces of evidence that link the defendants with the alleged mafia structure that accumulated millionaires of material goods and cash.

Jáquez referred to the issue when approached by journalists, after the judge of the Judicial Office of Permanent Attention Services, Yiberty Polanco, hearing adjourned .

He also said that he trusts that the court will validate the evidence collected during the investigation and asserted that the majority of defendants have criminal proceedings for murder, drug trafficking, violence and other crimes.

The Public Ministry requests 18 months of preventive detention against the accused Sucre Rafael Rodríguez Ortiz (Darimán and/or Dari), José Eliezer Rodríguez Ortiz, Sarah Altagracia Kimberly Rodriguez Ortiz Jhonatan Francisco Vásquez Ventura, Máximo Miguel Mena Peña (Max), Emmanuel Castro Ozuna (Bill), Josué de Jesús Marte, Mayobanex Braulio Rafael Rodríguez Fernández (Mayo), Angel Rafael Peralta Guzman (Alikate) and Anabel Adames.

Also against Genaro Antonio Hernández Caba (Moreno K5)Pablo Miguel Balbuena (Miguel Ortiz and/or La Valvla), David Antonio Guzmán Javier, Winston Rafael Batista Brito, Jean Carlos Rosa Vargas, William Hiche Cárdenas, Wilmer Abreu Durán and Juan de Dios Martínez Brito.

They are also charged Salim Bautista Santana, Enrrique Sánchez, Cedrik Sánchez Rodríguez, Carlos Daladier Silverio Cabral, Ramón Tomás Camacho Tejada (Blood), José Efraín Mejía, Víctor Manuel Hernández, Rubén Ángel María Reynoso Rodríguez, Juan Carlos Belliard Uceta, Wilson Núñez Rodríguez, José Oscar Peguero Martinez and William Alberto Diaz Cruz.

Likewise, Jonathan Yoelfri Peña Martínez, José Estévez Then Mena, Willys Mena, Augusto Fermín Jáquez and/or Augusto Fermín Rodríguez Jáquez, Félix Manuel Jorge Muñoz, Juan Carlos Silverio Gómez, Cristina Lhin Yeng, Bonifacio Daniel Estévez Irrizari and Linda Pérez.

The group is charged with the criminal types described and sanctioned in articles 14 and 15 of Law 53-07, on Crimes and High Technology Offenses, which sanction the illicit obtaining of funds and fraud through computerized, telematic and of telecommunications.

In addition, articles 2, numerals 1, 2, 3 and 4, as well as 4 in its numerals 7, 8 and 9 of Law 155-17, on Money Laundering, are imputed to them. The accusation maintains that the group violated articles 59, 60, 258, 265 and 266 of the Dominican Penal Code, which typify complicity, association of criminals and the usurpation of functions, as well as 405 of the aforementioned code, which instructs to sanction the fraud .