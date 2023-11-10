Allegheny County Executive-elect Innamorato announces transition team

Allegheny County Executive-elect Sarah Innamorato announced her transition team Wednesday morning. He said the group will be tasked with recruiting new county leaders and creating “the most inclusive community engagement effort” in county history.

“We are not wasting a minute getting to work for Allegheny County, and I am thrilled to begin laying the foundation for my administration immediately,” Innamorato said in a statement. “This diverse and brilliant transition team…represents the best that Allegheny County has to offer.”

The move came a day after Innamorato won his race against Republican Joe Rockey, and the team roster includes several interest groups as well as some Innamorato allies.

Members of the transition team include four union representatives, whose members include county government employees and SEIU Healthcare, a politically powerful union that has long been associated with progressive causes. But it also includes foundation, business and academic leaders, including executives from Highmark Health and BNY Mellon.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and State Senators. Jay Costa is also present along with representatives of government offices. Josh Shapiro, both senators from Pennsylvania, and US Representative Summer Lee. Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor. Austin Davis will serve as honorary chair. Innamorato has repeatedly said she will try to develop funding sources from the state and federal government.

A talent committee will focus on “recruiting dedicated and diverse leaders” to join county government. The committee will be co-chaired by Robert Cherry, CEO of Partners4Work, Farnam Jahanian, President of Carnegie Mellon University, and Jennifer Rafanan Kennedy, Executive Director of PA United.

Innamorato said residents will have a chance to have their needs and preferences taken into account. An “All in Allegheny” committee will coordinate community engagement efforts that will include a survey and a calendar of community events. The outreach effort will be co-chaired by Allegheny Conference on Community Development Vice President Lauren Byrne Connelly, Pittsburgh Foundation Vice President Michelle McMurray and Casa San Jose Executive Director Monica Ruiz.

Ruiz is one of a handful of people on Innamorato’s transition team who also worked with Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey during his transition into office. SEIU Healthcare’s Silas Russell, Allegheny-Fayette Central Labor Council President Darrin Kelly and Cathy Elliott, CEO of Gwen Girls and coordinator of the Black Girls Equity Alliance, may have also served in both.

“We want everyone to thrive in this environment. And for that to happen, there have to be some changes in policies and some deliberate efforts to make things accessible to everyone,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz said he hopes the committee will establish an action plan to help guide Innamorato’s early days in office and hold him accountable.

Innamorato will take office in January.

Find out more about transition plans at AlleghenyforAll.com.