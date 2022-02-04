“Allegri and I have one thing in common!”

In view of Sunday’s match against Hellas Verona, Tudor during the press conference he had the opportunity to retrace his black and white past. The current coach ofHellas Verona he spent very sweet words for his years at Juventus.

These are the words of the technician:

What are your feelings?

“It will be the first time that I will go there as an opposing coach. I spent many years there, there will be 50% of the crowd after the 5,000 of the last games, so it will be even better. We will try to prepare it in the best possible way, with a great desire to do well: let’s go there to play our football, we are fine, we are in a good moment. We have been trying to improve certain things in recent weeks“.

What did Juventus represent for you?

“I arrived there very young, and they raised me, the various Monteros, Iuliano… I entered as a child and left as a man. There I discovered the culture of work, and going around a bit you understand that it is not obvious“.

Even for you like Allegri, the only thing that matters is winning?

“I’ve talked a lot about this topic. The world of football is increasingly demanding: it is not enough to speculate. Our championship also demonstrates this: more and more goals are scored, more attacking. Football is made for the fans, then it is right that the result determines. If there is a choice between 4-3 and 1-0, I choose 4-3“.

If you were asked to mark Vlahovic, as you would?

“He is a handsome player, one of the strongest in that role. They made a major purchase, with a major outlay. He marks himself to the best of his ability: he’s strong, but he always plays with eleven. They have a lot of champions who can solve the game at any time. It will be a great race to face “.

FILIPPO FAGIOLINI