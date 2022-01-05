Allegri and the clarification with Morata: Juve before Barcelona, ​​Max’s idea | First page

Alvaro Morata and the priorities of the beginning of January. The call from Barcelona is fine, Xavi’s messages on Whatsapp between Christmas and New Year, but first of all there is Juventus. This is the message delivered to the Spanish by Massimiliano Allegri. Very clear with him and with the club: Alvaro remains the Juventus number 9, at least until he has a replacement. There was a clarification between the player and the coach, to soothe the spirits.

So for tomorrow, for the (possible, net of ASL stop) match at the Stadium against Napoli, the center forward of Juve will be Morata. No diplomatic rests, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, no transfer market stands. Until a few days ago, the risk was not to see him again with the black and white shirt, but tomorrow he will be able to be on the field.

And then January is long. Juventus are looking for a replacement but who is on loan, without having to resort to further expenses. Under these conditions it is not easy to find openings. The candidacy of Mauro Icardi remains alive, then more for the summer those of Scamacca and Vlahovic. But Juve probes the market, there is still time. Meanwhile, due to Max’s imposition, Morata does not touch himself. At least for now.