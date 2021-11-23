“Allegri and the turning point. De Ligt? Hard to deal with Raiola. Dybala technical leader “

A few hours before the kick-off of Chelsea-Juventus of the Champions League. Bianconeri chasing first place in the group and confirmations after the double success in the league against Fiorentina and Lazio. The team’s growth process Merry. The future of De Ligt and the leading role of Dybala. These and others are the topics covered by the Tuttosport journalist Guido Vaciago in the course of Fuori di Juve.

Compared to expectations, do you expect changes in the training involved in London?

“No, I think the Morata-Chiesa attacking pair is confirmed. Allegri had announced a relay between the Spaniard and Kean. In midfield McKennie on the wing, with Cuadrado in defense, given Danilo’s injury. Bonucci and De Ligt central pair , Alex Sandro on the left ”.

Did Allegri do pre-tactics when he excluded the use of Morata and Kean at the same time?

“I think not because in any case they have to preserve the energies of both, Juve are expected to have an intense period in the league. Allegri very rarely announced one thing and then did another, except for problems of the last hour. I’m pretty sure Morata and Kean don’t both start from the first minute ”.

The integral intervention in the podcast