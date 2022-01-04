Allegri blocks Morata and Suarez says no

There Juventus he decided to hold on tight Alvaro Morata. At least until the bianconeri managers are able to get their hands on a substitute who is up to it. And in any case not before the cycle of fire engagements that awaits Max Allegri’s team in January has reached at least halfway, so after the matches against Naples And Rome in the league and theInter in Italian Super Cup.

Morata-Barcelona: Juventus dictates the timing of the transfer

This is yet another twist in the negotiation that is igniting the early hours of the winter transfer market session, which officially opened on Monday 3 January.

Between the end of 2021 and the fireworks that opened the new year, the Barcelona had almost defined the purchase of Alvaro Morata, currently on loan to Juventus fromAtletico Madrid until next June 30th.

The declared goal of the technician Xavi to give substance to the attack, the Spanish striker had already given his approval to the transfer, but Juventus, annoyed by the methods used by Barcelona, ​​had initially tried to block, only to soften once Morata’s desire to close early was found the second Italian adventure of his career and once the readiness of Barcelona to pay compensation has been ascertained 5 million, a figure that effectively pays off the early termination of Morata’s loan, for which Juventus paid 10 million to Atletico last summer.

Juventus market, Allegri blocks the sale of Morata

Thus, it has long been established that the Juventus club would not have redeemed the player in the summer for the 35 million requested by the Colchoneros, the deal seemed to be in the pipeline by January 12, as requested by Xavi himself.

Here, however, Max Allegri entered the scene, who after discussing with the club and having noted the difficulties in reaching another striker within a few days, communicated his decision to Morata: the sale is blocked for at least a week, or after the triple match against Naples and Rome in the league between 6 and 9 January and the final of the Italian Super Cup against Inter on Wednesday 12. Then there will be the green light, once a new striker has arrived in Turin.

Juventus attack: Luis Suarez says no, tacking on Icardi

Yeah, but who will it be? The ‘Corriere dello Sport’ has released a sensational background, according to which Allegri’s favorite would have been none other than Luis Suarez: the Uruguayan, in a break with Atletico Madrid and already close to Juventus in the summer of 2020, before the scandal related to the Italian exam taken at the University of Perugia broke out, however declined the proposal preferring to intensify contacts with the companies of Mls interested.

Juventus is therefore determined to try it all out Mauro Icardi, which can come on loan from PSG. However, a quick negotiation is needed, with the candidacy of Gianluca Scamacca, for which, however, Sassuolo does not seem to want to open for loans.

