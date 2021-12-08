Miretti Juve: Allegri calls, “he deserves it.” Three key moments of the Juventus U23 midfielder’s season

«De Winter and Miretti are coming with us. We’ll see whether to give these two guys a minute, who among other things deserve it because they are doing well “. The direct line Juventus U23-first team could see in Fabio Miretti the next player to debut among the greats. Merry announced his call-up, along with that of De Winter for the match against Malmoe. The first in Champions League, not in the first team, given that the 2003 class has already sat on the bench this year at the San Paolo against Napoli.

Allegri’s declaration poster: “They deserve it”. And that’s right, because in the first season among the professionals Miretti immediately took over midfield of Zauli, showing that personality from veteran which is rare to find in the immediate jump from Primavera to Serie C. 17 appearances, 3 networks and 1 assist in C up to now, to which are added the 3 tokens and 1 goal in the Youth League. Vintages that live on moments, of moments in which the quality of the players is understood: these are his three photographs of this championship.

Pro Sesto Juventus U23 2-3: 22 August 2021

The first goal among the professionals it is never forgotten, even more so if it has such a decisive specific weight. Juventus U23 will be played in the first round of the Italian Serie C Cup against Pro Sesto and goes down 2-0 on the hits of Grandi and Marchesi. Sersanti and Cudrig they bring the match to extra time, with the balance that holds up to 108 ‘. Clemenza down in the area, for the referee it’s a penalty. Miretti itself takes on a responsibility not just for themselves 18 years: but cold blood and talent allow him to take Juventus by the hand with a goal qualification of 3-2.

Pergolettese Juventus U23 1-2: 29 August 2021

After the first, immediately the according to. Miretti takes a liking to us, and is also decisive for the first day Serie C. A nice way to present yourself to the category, with two goals in the first two games. The eleven meters, this time, leave room for a greater distance. At minute 37 of Pergolettese Juventus U23, the midfielder picks up Sekulov’s invitation and draws a from the left corner of the edge of the area shooting around which removes the cobwebs from the furthest intersection.

Mantova Juventus U23 0-1: 3 October 2021

Let’s go back to penalties. Miretti does the tris, once again in away from home, because it is far from Moccagatta that his score takes off. Only heavy goals, ei three points also arrive on the field of Mantova. At 56 ′, after a foul on Aké, 2003 shows up since diskette but he initially lets himself be hypnotized by the goalkeeper. On the rejected, however, no mercy. It is his last goal so far this season, but there are another six months left for new moments to write.

