Allegri can invent Juve “chameleon”

With the arrivals of Vlahovic, Zakaria and Nandez, the Juventus coach has more possibilities to vary game systems and strategies

It has always been the basis of his football: to put the player at the center of the project, following their characteristics, with a focus on the opponent’s strengths and weaknesses. L’tactical eccletism and the lack of absolute dogmas, in short, are the founding point of the football thinking of Max Allegri. Arrivals of Vlahovic, Zakaria And Nandezas well as greatly improving the squad from a technical point of view, will allow the Juventus coach to indulge even more in every single match.

Of course, the absence of the Church greatly limits certain solutions, especially in the search for plays on the outside, but having a lethal striker in the goal area and a couple of multipurpose midfielders available, makes several variations on the theme possible. The game system has never been a starting point for Allegri, apart from when he decided, at the beginning of 2017, to rely on a super offensive 4-2-3-1 that led Juve to the Champions League final. This season we have seen a bit of everything. With the new arrivals it will be possible to experience a diamond midfield with Dybala behind the Vlahovic-Morata duo. Locatelli will be able to take over the fulcrum of the maneuver with Zakaria and Nandez on either side. Both have an extraordinary ability to enter the goal zone: the short plays with Dybala and Vlahovic’s sides could be decisive in the approach to the opposing area of ​​the midfielders.

It is possible, however, that, always remaining faithful to the back four, Allegri places two central midfielders such as Locatelli and Zakaria, behind three half shoes, with Vlahovic as a lone striker. In this case he could widen Morata on the left, put Cuadrado on the other side with attacking midfielder Dybala. Also possible a 4-3-3 or a “Christmas tree” with Joya and the Spaniard behind the former viola or a classic 4-4-2 with the Colombian or Nandez on the right and McKennie (luxury alternative for any role in the middle of the field) on the other wing and the Vlahovic-Dybala pair forward. The Uruguayan ex Cagliari can also play as a low right winger while Zakaria brings with him some experiences as a central defender. This is why a backlog of three could also be useful. In short, Allegri seems to be the most suitable person to manage a squad of this type. Depending on the opponents and the time of the match, game systems, more or less high levels of pressing, strategies in the way of positioning on the field may vary.