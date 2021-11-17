Allegri Emergency: Chiellini and Bernardeschi ko and Dybala in doubt | News

On Saturday in Rome, the bianconeri face Sarri’s team with more than one training problem

The break for the national teams did not bring too much luck to the Juventus. Bernardeschi he will be out for about twenty days for the low-grade injury to the right iliopsoas muscle remedied at the end of the Belfast match. There will therefore be no Saturday against Lazio as well as Chiellini, forced to leave the blue withdrawal early due to Achilles tendon inflammation, e De Sciglio, still out. Merry he hopes, at least, to recover Dybala, still battered from the calf problem remedied with theArgentina, which prevented him from being on the pitch in the big match with Brazil.

New checks will be needed to be addressed in the next few hours to see if it will be available in Rome. Dybala is expected at J Medical for the definitive examinations but, in any case, there is optimism given that the check-ups carried out in Argentina have ruled out calf injuries twice, even if the muscular problems to which the Argentine champion is accustomed they advised caution to coach Lionel Scaloni, who spared him for the last world qualifying match and took him away at the end of the first half of the match against Uruguay.

Allegri, however, in the event that he were to give up Joya, he has a Juve in mind with a defense made up of Danilo, de Ligt, Bonucci and Alex Sandro, a midfield with Cuadrado, McKennie, Locatelli and Rabiot and the attacking couple formed from Morata and Chiesa who, if instead Dybala were to recover, would climb in the role of midfield winger.