Allegri finds Chiesa and Dybala: perfect for his new Juve in a nightmare January | First page

“Chiesa is from Bayern”, “Dybala will be at the center of the project”, “But when the renewal arrives?”, “Juve has yet to pay Fiorentina” … On Federico Chiesa And Paulo Dybala in recent weeks there has been a lot, a lot of talk about what could and is happening off the pitch, while the fault of the respective injuries the two made very little talk of themselves for what was done inside the green rectangle. In view of the resumption of training and in view of the match against Napoli scheduled for January 6, the two could return to being the most anticipated protagonists of this Juve expected from a literally nightmare January.

FIND YOURSELF – The Italian exterior is one step away from recovery of the stop accused during the match against Atalanta in which he reported one lesion of the hamstring of the left thigh. The Argentine playmaker, on the other hand, had no injuries, but from the interval of the match against Malmoe he continued to feel pain in his thigh with the medical staff who demanded caution and Merry who was convinced not to field him in the last races of the season. Both are expected at Continassa at the resumption to work together with a more offensive Juve and to expand the account of only 551 minutes played together this season.

PERFECT IN 4-2-3-1 – but yet Massimiliano Allegri without Church and Dybala a team, even if not beautiful and spectacular, had incredibly found it with 5 victories in the last 6 and a draw with Venice, the son of a more mental than technical fragility. However, the 4-2-3-1 studied by the Livorno coach is perfect for both the absent illustrious with church from the side in a position that can also help the Bianconeri’s defensive phase (to Cuadrado), while Dybala free to act behind Morata and with few tasks in the interdiction phase. Federico could still complete the package Bernardeschi in a midfielder / winger more coverage along the left out.

NIGHTMARE CALENDAR – The returns of the two most anticipated players is the starting point to face a January that will literally be a nightmare. Juve will restart on the 6th immediately against Naples, then the Rome by Mouirnho on the 9th and then on the 12th Super Cup against Inter at San Siro. Then, interspersed with Sampdoria and Coppa Italia with Samp it will be up to Milan, Verona, Atalanta, derby and finally the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 with Villarreal. All in 45 days, Juve are playing a lot for their future. Allegri knows this and needs the best Dybala and the best Church.