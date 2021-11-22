Allegri finds Dybala but loses another owner

There is no peace for the Juventus: Massiliano Allegri finds again Paulo Dybala in a decisive moment of the season but Danilo loses for a long time, fundamental pawn of his defense and his tactical chessboard.

Juventus, what a blow: Allegri loses Danilo for two months

The Brazilian full-back was injured during the match against Lazio, when he was forced to leave the field after just a quarter of an hour at the end of a personal action. The player, who had complained of adductor pain in his left thigh, was out in stretcher.

This is the press release from Juve, which sounds like a sentence: “The diagnostic tests Danilo underwent this morning at the JMedical showed a medium-degree lesion of the adductor longus muscle of the left thigh. Recovery times are approx 8 weeks“.

He will miss 8 league games, in addition to Super Cup with Inter and two games in Champions, and could be available for the match against Udinese in mid-January.

Juventus: like this on the pitch against Chelsea

Allegri will thus have to do without the Juventus full-back for two months, almost always the owner on the right band (10 out of 13 league matches), and will have to find alternative solutions to give balance to his team, and also opt for a possible change of form.

Against Chelsea the Juventus coach could bet on 4-3-3, with Cuadrado, Bonucci, de Ligt and Alex Sandro on the defensive line, in midfield the shot McKennie, Locatelli and Rabiot, forward the trident Chiesa, Morata and Kulusevski.

Juventus, Allegri finds Paulo Dybala again

The positive note on Monday is Paulo Dybala’s return to the group. The Argentine striker, who missed the match against Lazio, totally overtook the calf problem and in London in the Champions League he could start from the bench. Allegri aims to fully recover him for next weekend’s match against Atalanta, essential to get back in touch with the Champions League area.

