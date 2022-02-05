“Allegri focuses on Morata, Juve ask for a discount from Atletico Madrid”

The January market of the Juventus it was crackling to say the least with one reinforcement per department. In defense Federico Gatti will become Juventus only from next season, while the grafts of Denis Zakaria And Dusan Vlahovic they seem destined to immediately overturn the tactical set-up of the bianconeri and to push the seasonal ambitions upwards. Also because the releases concerned a player considered not very functional like Dejan Kulusevski and a midfielder like Rodrigo Bentancur whose name did not figure among the transferable ones, but for which the proposal of the Tottenham .

In attack, however, all the arrows at Allegri’s disposal remained in Turin, including Alvaro Morata, who was close to Barcelona for the entire month of January, but who in the end did not move from Continassa. The “director” of the confirmation of the Spanish striker was Allegri himself, who from the beginning of the winter negotiation session did not want to consider the possibility of doing without the former Real Madrid, of which the Livorno coach appreciates the commitment and the ductility in addition to the technical-tactical characteristics that make it usable both as a central striker, capable of giving depth, but also of binding the game, and as a winger.

Juve does not give up Morata: the negotiations with Atletico are underway

For this reason, at least according to what was reported by the Spanish press, and in particular by ‘Todofichajes.com’, Allegri would even like to try to convince his managers to confirm Morata also for next season, despite the player’s contractual situation being quite clear, with a loan maturing on 30 June and a right of redemption fromAtletico Madrid set at 35 million. Too many for Juve who, on the input of Allegri, would have already contacted the Colchoneros to ask for a 50% discount, fixing to 18 million the “maximum” expense to acquire Morata’s card.

Morata-Vlahovic, Allegri launches coexistence tests

It seems difficult for Atletico Madrid to accept this proposal, considering that the club’s will is to bring Alvaro home and make him the potential heir of Luis Suarez, but Juventus does not lose hope. Also fundamental to understand the player’s willingness to stay in Turin will be his minutes in the second part of the championship and the coexistence tests with Dusan Vlahovic and maybe even with Paulo Dybala that Allegri has in mind.