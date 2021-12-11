Allegri gets bogged down in the Lagoon, Morata is not enough

There Juventus did not go beyond1-1 in the anticipation of Saturday of the 17th matchday of Serie A at the home of the newly promoted player Venice. Bianconeri immediately without Dybala, came out due to injury, but took the lead in the 32nd minute with the goal of Morata ahead of Caldara. In the second half the Aramu’s draw in the 55th minute with a southpaw from the edge, before the miracle save Romero’s result on Bernardeschi ten minutes later.

THE MATCH

The away match of Penzo was feared by Massimiliano Allegri. On the eve of the Juventus coach, he reiterated this more than once, asking for one Juventus attentive and cynical against little Venice, expecting a proof of maturity that has not arrived. The continuity test was not passed and the purpose of filotto remained bogged down against the organization, technique and enthusiasm of Zanetti’s team. The 1-1 rewards the match played by the arancioneroverdi who have never given up on dribbling and trying to surprise the Juventus with their own weapons.

One of these was the concreteness that Allegri has been demanding for his Juventus for the week. Dal Penzo, however, the data pitted in the conference with percentages not from top-teams in terms of realization capacity, certainly have not been improved. Yet Juventus had opportunities to spend a quieter evening, despite immediately dealing with yet another injury for Dybala exited in the 12th minute due to problems with his right knee.

In his place Kaio Jorge and it was the Brazilian who opened the dances of the occasions by deflecting a dangerous ball in the area from a few steps high. Without the Joya, the Venice he took courage and for a good quarter of an hour in the middle of the first half he led the operations without creating opportunities, but pressing high and keeping possession of the ball well. However, in the last quarter of an hour before the interval Juventus has raised the quality level by finding the advantage in the 32nd minute with a paw in the area of Morata, ahead of Caldara from a cross from Pellegrini’s left. The Spaniard himself nearly doubled shortly thereafter, later complaining to Cuadrado for an excess of selfishness in a diagonal at the edge of the Colombian.

It was in the second half, however, that Juventus failed and Venice, brick by brick, built their luxury tie 22 years after the last time against the bianconeri in Serie A. They did it by approaching the second half as best as possible, raising center of gravity and pressure surprising Juventus. Before Busio rehearsed with a central right-foot from distance in the 50th minute, then five minutes later taking advantage of the lack of reactivity of Allegri’s midfielders, it was Aramu to draw the winning southpaw who surprised Szczesny, even touching the doubling shortly after with an exchange between the two talented midfielders thwarted at the last minute by De Ligt on Henry.

With an abundant half hour of play available, Juventus were no longer able to find a way to surprise Venice by building a single great scoring opportunity in the 65th minute with Bernardeschi, whose torpedo was instinctively rejected by Romero. For the rest, not even the entrance of Kean has been able to revitalize a team that appeared inexplicably empty.

–

REPORT CARDS

Morata 6.5 – True center forward goal in advance at the near post in half acrobatics. His does, even if the tune with Kaio Jorge does not turn on. Attacks the depth a little, angering Allegri.

Kaio Jorge 5 – Allegri expected something more from his entry after the KO of Dybala. He suffered the opportunity to find the goal, but on the ball he goes limp and kicks high. In general it gives the impression of not going with decisions on the balls in the area, facilitating the opponent’s defense.

Pilgrims 7 – Confirms the constant growth of recent times and not only for the winning assist for Morata. Always proactive on the left, at the beginning of the second half he also has the merit of foiling a great scoring opportunity on Henry.

Bernardeschi 6.5 – In Juventus’s moment of difficulty and confusion, he is the one who takes the team by the hand technically. Enhance Romero’s reflexes in the second half and try a couple of important plays by centering from the left.

Busio 7 – Gritty in the defensive phase, clean and technical in carrying out the actions of Venezia. He is a class of 2002 but in the middle of the field he plays as a veteran and he is great with Aramu.

Aramu 7 – Fifth goal in the league for Zanetti’s attacking midfielder, with a special value for him that has grown in Turin. His left caught Szczesny from the edge in a match spent trying to give quality to the dribble.

–

THE TABLE

VENICE 1-1 JUVENTUS

Venice (4-3-1-2): Romero 7; Ebuehi 6 (34 ‘st Mazzocchi sv), Modolo 6,5, Caldara 6, Haps 6; Crnigoj 6,5 (34 ‘st Peretz sv), Ampadu 6 (18’ st Tessmann 6), Busio 7; Aramu 7; Johnsen 6 (12 ‘st Kiyine 6), Henry 6 (34’ st Forte sv). Available: Lezzerini, Svoboda, Molinaro, Schnegg, Heymans, Bjarkason, Sigurðsson. Coach: Zanetti 7.

Juventus (4-2-3-1): Szczesny 5.5; De Sciglio 6, Bonucci 5.5, De Ligt 6, Pellegrini 6.5 (31 ‘st Alex Sandro 5); Locatelli 5.5 (42 ‘st Soulé sv), Rabiot 5; Cuadrado 5, Dybala sv (12 ‘Kaio Jorge 5 (31’ st Kean 5)), Bernardeschi 6.5 (31 ‘st Bentancur 5.5); Morata 6.5. Available: Perin, Pinsoglio, Rugani, Chiellini, De Winter, Miretti. Coach: Allegri 5.5.

Referee: Valeri

Markers: 32 ‘Morata (J), 10’ st Aramu (V)

Ammonites: Modolo, Caldara, Ampadu (V); Pellegrini, Bernardeschi (J)

Expelled: nobody

–

OPTA STATISTICS

• Juventus have collected 28 points after their first 17 Serie A games of the season for the first time since 1998/99 (24 in that case).

• In their last seven Serie A away matches against newly promoted teams, Juventus have not won five times (4N, 1P), as many as in the previous 25.

• 20 of Álvaro Morata’s 30 Serie A goals have been scored away, including six of his last seven goals in the tournament.

• 10 of Álvaro Morata’s 30 Serie A goals have come against newly promoted sides.

• Álvaro Morata, for the second time in Serie A, has found the net in two consecutive away games, on both occasions against newly promoted sides (in this case v Salernitana and Venezia).

• Luca Pellegrini provided his first assist with the Juventus shirt in all competitions.

• All five goals by Mattia Aramu in Serie A have come with the Venezia shirt in home games, this is the first from outside the box.

• Of the players who have scored at least five goals in this league, Mattia Aramu is the only one who has scored 100% of the goals at home.

• Venezia have scored their first goal from outside the box this league.

• Leonardo Bonucci joined Dino Zoff (both 330 matches) in 8th place among the players with the most appearances in Juventus’ history in Serie A.