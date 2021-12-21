Allegri has already eaten the panettone and asks for more answers to his Juve in the last of 2021

“Panettone? I am superstitious and I carry on, I eat it first”. That one day before the end of the first round we should ask this question a Massimiliano Allegri says a lot about the satisfaction of those who follow the next season Juventus. The bianconeri, returning from victory on the complicated field of Bologna, arrive at the challenge against Cagliari with the need to score points to close 2021 in the best possible way and look forward to the coming year with more confidence. Allegri knows this very well, asking for attention in a “delicate” match and ironically on Inter winter champion: “It didn’t take a champion to predict that she was the favorite.” The Leghorn also has to manage a few things to peel, starting with Raiola’s words on De Ligt: “The next step? Scoring. Then whoever lives will see.” And give updates on the renewal of Paulo Dybala: “I only know that there was a meeting the other day with the agent, then I didn’t speak with the club. I don’t know the developments. There was an investiture on Paulo, it’s an important contract I think it’s normal”. Great tranquility, in essence, even in the awareness that the Old lady he needs to restart. Good news from the capital increase: the market has shown confidence in the company, fully covering the unexercised, even in advance of the planned closing time for the operation.

