Allegri has fixed the midfield. Atalanta loses too much at home- Corriere.it

from Mario Sconcerti

Juventus are more of a team and today they play well: they have found Cuadrado. The clear ranking: in the top eight everyone can beat everyone

Mourinho had prepared the match with Atalanta as well as leaving the field. On the eve he had taken the trouble to hide, saying he had prepared the match on the dribble. In reality, Rome has always played on the opponent and then prepared to restart with two modern forwards, that is, fast, powerful and around the meter and 90 as Zaniolo and Abraham. Gasperini’s game in which he marks himself at midfield and attacks whoever has the ball, was the ideal harmony for an Italian Roma that had prepared itself for this. Mourinho’s latest gift to his old Inter.

The result relaunches Roma, but especially launches Inter which doubles the gap from Atalanta. Gasperini protests, I don’t know if he’s right. A right or wrong offside is one of the few things that are no longer an opinion in football, the car goes away automatically. But the game highlights something that Gasperini struggles to judge: Atalanta exceptional away, 8 wins and a draw, 25 points out of 27. But at home in the third defeat, just 12 points. They are not numbers, they are attitudes. At home, Atalanta suffocates, running is no longer enough, the technique in the short space counts, which Atalanta lacks as a whole.

This is very good for Inter who, after three months of parallel racing, take advantage and can reflect in their game, which has long been the best in the league. The other certainties are the inadequacy of Salernitana and Genoa. Salernitana no longer has an owner, she sails on the moon, Genoa must finish having one. And maybe he has yet to find a real coach. Of all the rest there are no possible understandings. The classification is clear but confirms that in the top eight everyone can beat everyone. There remained, with Inter, only the constancy of Atalanta, now wrecked.

Juve also wins, driven by the calendar and by a fundamental decision taken by Allegri: the three midfielders must all have different qualities. These are not enough solutions, but they remain acceptable solutions. Even Arthur was rediscovered on Saturday. You watch him play and he looks like a good player. Then we remember that in the budget for 70 million and everything becomes a duty. But the right concept. McKennie and Rabiot on the sides of Arthur / Locatelli all bring different technical skills. This must have a midfield. Juve play well today, back as a team, far from Inter but close to the Champions League. He found Cuadrado, that his real director, in fact, until today paid for his scarce moment.