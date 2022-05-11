Allegri has made a major statement on Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from the club

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure has not been easy for the team and has contributed to their poor start to the season.

The Portuguese star joined the Bianconeri from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018. He spent three seasons in Turin, scoring 101 goals in 134 appearances before joining Manchester United at the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

The team’s main scorer, the departure of the 37-year-old had repercussions for Juventus, who did not have time to find a replacement.

Ahead of Juventus’ Coppa Italia final against Inter Milan on Wednesday (May 11), Allegri was asked to reflect on their campaign. He said the departure of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner caused some problems early on, saying (via Football Italia):

“The team had a bad start, but we got an important result because playing the Champions League every season is crucial. We will try to improve things and be ready to start again next season.

“You all know seeing Ronaldo leave with three days to go before the end of the summer transfer window was not easy,” he added. “I also had to know the team. Then we lost Federico Chiesa. We had to face some difficult moments. On the other hand, we improved and qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League. »

The Old Lady have lost twice and drawn one in their next three Serie A games following the Portugal international’s departure. Allegri, thankfully, steadied the ship and inspired his side to bounce back with four straight wins in the Italian top flight.

Juve, who currently sit fourth in the Serie A table, are seven points clear of fifth-placed Lazio. With just two games to play this season, the Old Lady is guaranteed a place in the Champions League next season.

Ronaldo is Manchester United’s top scorer this season. The former Juventus striker has scored 24 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions.

Despite his goals, the Red Devils have had a disastrous campaign and will end the season without a trophy. The club also failed to qualify for the Champions League.

