Allegri in conference on Dybala

Juventus: Allegri’s conference

“Today Dybala will try to train. There is his desire to be there but we must be cautious because we have many games in the next period. The calf even if it has nothing it can be dangerous. I only saw the European players because the South Americans arrived late yesterday. Let’s evaluate today who will be in a position to come to Rome “ù

About Kean and Rabiot

“Kean he worked well and is available tomorrow. Rabiot has returned well from the national team “.

On Lazio

“Tomorrow the two teams that have shared the trophies in Italy between the Scudetti and the Italian Cups will face off in the last ten years. Nice challenge, two teams that are floating on the edge of fourth place. It will be a difficult match. Sarri he is an excellent coach, who won the last Scudetto here and did a good job. “

On Ramsey

“I’ll have to assess why he had a flexor resentment yesterday. Today we will evaluate if it will be available ”.

On De Sciglio

“The recovery is going well, we hope that after Chelsea he will be able to join. At most in Salerno “.

Up Church

“What do I ask him? To score goals, which is the thing the forwards have to do.”

About Arthur

“I am very happy with Arthur because he always makes himself available. Today I will evaluate, however he is a fully recovered player”.

About Bernardeschi

“We will not have Bernardeschi for another 15-20 days. He is a player who was doing well and we hope he returns in the right way.