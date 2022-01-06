Allegri in live conference

Press conference by Massimiliano Allegri post Juventus Naples. The match Juventus Naples ends at Allianz Stadium and speaks in the Allegri conference for Juve after the 20th matchday of the Serie A calendar FootballNapoli24 la live conference by Allegri.

Post Juve Napoli Allegri at the press conference. The Juventus coach spoke live after the match. Allegri speaks for Juve in the conference. Here is what was highlighted by CalcioNapoli24:

“The first half we had also started well, with the opportunity of Chiesa shooting, the header of mcKennie. After the goal we got into difficulties, but Napoli play well and are good at dribbling. Second half after the draw. , we pressed 3-4 minutes and then we had a good chance in the final with Kean. It is a direct match, we drew it and we must be confident. We must arrive in April in the first 4 places to fight.

We worked a lot on the insertions of the midfielders, on the interpretation of these situations. But we can’t get it all right away. Frenzy? We have to find balance and not play 100 or 20, but be balanced. After the draw, Napoli was in crisis, we could have put them closer to the area, but we were in too much of a hurry to run away and go scoring. More patience is needed in those actions.

Dybala? I am satisfied with everyone, tonight is a point that allows us to remain 4 points behind Napoli, this compared to the first round we have one point more. Head-to-head matches have 3 results, we could also have lost it tonight. Instead we stayed in the wake.

Morata? He played a good game, he worked hard. He made great plays, so I’m happy with what he did. We have one game after another, and he was tired: that’s why I replaced him.

Alex Sandro and Bonucci? I don’t know if Bonucci will recover against Inter, as far as Sandro is concerned he made a good performance. He came out because his flexor had hardened.

Lost opportunity? I think Napoli came with an important team, they played a good match. We had 7 out of the way, who had not returned from South America. There is no doubt about this. Once, in a year, I want to say something about the referee: he refereed well, but his clock stopped. He had to give more recovery! Tonight I think it should have been longer, there have been a lot of long interruptions, plus substitutions.

The team has digested the two game systems, Paulo is returning and he is important for us. Chiesa has returned and played a good game, Bern is fine. We can play with both modules, but in the last 30 meters we have to be more precise and calm in our choices. I’m happy with what the team has done, it’s a good point. Even if the victory could give us great enthusiasm.

Defence? On the goal, there was a deviation, they were good at making this play that they often try. There are the merits of Napoli, with Politano, Mertens, Insigne, Zielinski. They are quality players who have patience in waiting for the right play. We were therefore good on the defensive phase.

Bickering De Ligt-Rabiot? If the players push themselves on the pitch, they do well. It’s normal and right! “.