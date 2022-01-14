Allegri: “Inter the strongest, we undead. Rabiot has overlooked Barella. Bonucci … “

The words of the Juventus coach: “I said that Inter are the strongest in the league, they are continuing what they have done”

Speaking at the press conference on the eve of the match against Udinese, Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus coach, thus returned to the defeat against Inter in the Super Cup: “I said that Inter are the strongest in the league, they are continuing what they have done. Then a one-off game is a story in itself, we have to be good in small games. There is a lack of spaces, there is less attention and we have to be very good. I believe that the team is putting their utmost effort into achieving results. Juve were clearly disadvantaged, someone had also foreseen a goleada. The team behaved well, we had to do better when we were ahead which was the decisive moment of the game and we had important situations, to build in the last 30 meters. But the team did well against an excellent Inter. Sorry to lose in the 120th minute but the goal does not change the team’s judgment on the performance “.

Can a future project be built on Dybala?

“The evaluations of the contracts are of the company, they are not things that concern me. I raised Dybala, he was a child when he arrived from Palermo now he’s grown up and he’s an extraordinary player. In the first part we had less, I expect a lot in this second part of the season in the realization phase and in the interpretation of the game, the value of the player is not discussed. He is a great player ”.

What are the differences with Inter?

“Inter are the strongest team in the league. Then in the dry matches Juve’s pride comes out. Because Juve is not dead. After a game of pride, technique, I’m happy with what the boys have done. Then at the the end of Alex Sandro’s mistake nobody expected it. In the long run, at the end of the last day, whoever wins is because they are the strongest. I haven’t seen championships won by weaker teams. “

“He played a good game, he put Barella in difficulty, in fact he dominated him. He is a player devoted to sacrifice, it was a nice surprise because he makes himself available to the team ”.

January 14, 2022 (change January 14, 2022 | 14:37)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link