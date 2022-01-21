“Allegri is the best coach I’ve ever had, we understood each other perfectly. We were a great team with a great coach.”

Former Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic, today at Besiktas, spoke about Massimiliano Allegri and the Juventus team by speaking on Twitter. Here are his words taken from the web edition of Corriere dello Sport: “Allegri is the best coach I’ve ever had. I made huge steps forward with him. He made me a stronger player, showing me how to see football in another. We understood each other perfectly. The three years with him were fantastic years. We won everything with Juve, even reaching the Champions League final. Even if we didn’t manage to win it, get to the final playing memorable games, win the championship Serie A, the Italian Cup and the Super Cup it was crazy. We were a great team with a great coach. Luis Enrique? He was the one who wanted me at all costs in Italy. I saw something special in him. unfortunately we only worked together for one season, it was a great year. Sarri and Spalletti are also two great coaches. “

“To be a great player you must also be a great person – Miralem continued -. I will always thank my parents for the kind of education they gave me. I speak many languages ​​because I believe it is a form of respect towards a country. When I was in France, Italy, and Spain I learned their languages ​​because I am in those countries and I have to know their respective languages. It’s a question of respect, I can be a great player, I can be recognized on the street by the fans but I’m a person like everyone else. I am no different from others. The most important thing in life is to have respect for people who respect you. “