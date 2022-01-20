Miralem Pjanic, in an interview aired through a space on Twitter, is back to talk about Juventus and of Massimiliano Allegri. The topics covered were many, from his experience in Italy to his conception of respect for the countries that hosted him during his career. When asked who was the best coach ever in his career, the midfielder of the Besiktas, which with the Old lady he played for four years (3 with the Leghorn and one with Sarri), he has declared: “Allegri is the best coach I’ve ever had. I’ve made huge strides with him. It made me a stronger player by showing me how to see football in another way. We understood each other perfectly. The three years with him have been fantastic years. We won everything with Juve, even reaching the final of Champions League. Even if we didn’t manage to win it, get to the final playing memorable games, win the championship of A league, the Italian Cup and the Super Cup it was crazy. We were a great team with a great coach“. There was no shortage of praise for Luis Enrique: “He was the one who wanted me at all costs in Italy. I saw something special in him. Even though we unfortunately only worked one season together, it was a great year. Even Sarri and Spalletti they are two great coaches“.