Allegri leaves Dybala at home: “Lazio? Very difficult match. Sarri excellent coach” | News

The Juventus coach on the eve of the away match against Lazio: “It’s time to do, not to chat”

Lazio, then Chelsea and to close Atalanta: from Saturday to Saturday, between challenges for the Allegri’s Juve to relaunch in the league and play for first place in the Champions League group. An intense week, following the national break, which opens with the away match in Rome, the encounter-clash with the biancocelesti of Sarri which, inevitably, goes beyond mere football data, proposing again the crossing between two technicians who are not more different protagonists of one of the most discussed and questionable relay races in recent Juventus history: “Maurizio is an excellent coach “Allegri declared at a press conference on the eve.” It should certainly not be forgotten that he won a Scudetto here. “Now, at stake, there is no first place but the run-up to fourth:” This is the time to do, not think and chat. A heavy week begins. “Dybala not summoned (” We need caution, the calf is dangerous “), Ramsey at home too.

MAX ALLEGRI’S CONFERENCE ON THE EVE OF LAZIO

Good morning Mister. How did you find the team after the international break? Who is the challenge with Lazio?

“The two teams that have shared the trophies in Italy in the last ten years face off, between Scudetti and Italian Cups. Nice challenge, two teams that are floating on the edge of fourth place. It will be a difficult match. Of the players I only saw the Europeans because the South Americans arrived a little late, let’s see today who I will have available. I don’t even know who will come to Rome, then later when I see them I will evaluate who will be in condition “.

How’s Dybala doing? It will be?

“Today Dybala will try to train, yesterday he did nothing. He wants to be there, but the calf, even if it has nothing, can be dangerous “. At the end of the afternoon training session, the Juventus coach then decided not to summon the Argentine striker who remains in Turin. Ramsey is also absent due to a problem with his flexors.

Do you think this could be the defining moment of the season?

“Right now you just have to do and not think. We are behind in the standings, chatting is of no use at all. We just have to think about what to do to try slowly to improve in the offensive and defensive phase, as well as in the standings. Fortunately, with Chelsea in the Champions League we will only play for first place because we are already qualified ”.

Sarri, referring to the Juve that she had left, said that the team was not trainable …

“Maurizio is an excellent coach and here he won a championship. You have to ask him, he said it and not me. For me the teams are all trainable, then it depends on the players you have at your disposal. Then compared to two years ago the team has changed ”.

Chapter recoveries. Kean where is he? Can Rabiot play?

“Kean has worked well and is available tomorrow. Rabiot has had good matches in the national team and also scoring. As usual when returning from the national teams there are those who are happy because they won and those who are not because they lost ”.

We always discuss the Juve game: what do you think of the fact that it is said that your team can and must play better?

“What remains impressed on everyone is the play of the individuals, the coach must put the players he has at his disposal in the best conditions to play. Football is good because it is questionable, then in the end it all boils down to the results. I could stay here and make a thousand thoughts about the matches with Empoli and Sassuolo but then we lost. The National team did an excellent European Championship, before the European Championship Italy was not given a euro, then it won and became very strong. For a missed penalty, they’ve been massacring them for a week now. We need balance, there are unforeseen events that need to be managed and I believe that in the end it will go to the World Cup ”.

How is De Sciglio?

“De Sciglio’s recovery is going well, we hope that after Chelsea he can join. At most in Salerno “.

Does Lazio without a building make you less afraid? What will he ask of the Church?

“I ask Federico to score, which is the thing that the attackers have to do. And for Immobile … Sarri built Napoli on the lack of the center forward, maybe he will do it also with Lazio. From next Sunday maybe …”

How is Arthur?

“I am very happy with Arthur because he always makes himself available. Today I will evaluate, however he is a fully recovered player”.