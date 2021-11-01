Sports

Allegri: “Morata-Dybala-Chiesa? We can afford everything but it depends on how they are”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee19 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

Crisis Juventus, there is the Champions League now to cheer up and also to ensure a step to the second round of the team of Massimiliano Allegri, who speaks at the press conference. “Morata, Dybala and Chiesa have already played for Sassuolo or am I wrong? The teams can afford everything and the opposite of everything. It depends on how the players are: Chiesa was not there on Sunday, he is there tomorrow, maybe he will play from the beginning “.
About Morata “It is not that one suddenly becomes scarce and what applies to everyone is valid for him. Think little and work hard. Then things come, indeed they will surely come”.

Click here for all of Allegri’s words at the press conference

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee19 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

GRIFO D’ATTACCO – Genoa company void, 777 must give an answer

9 hours ago

Locatelli? Gosens? Pessina? In the Juve chest are missing the doubloons. Calendar with coating: the brain has produced yet another antiJuve wonder. Allegri awaited by an improbable job

July 16, 2021

HERE VIOLA – Record-breaking Vlahovic like Toni and Batistuta: here’s why

23 hours ago

all in retreat from Monday to Saturday

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button