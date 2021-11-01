Allegri: “Morata-Dybala-Chiesa? We can afford everything but it depends on how they are”

Crisis Juventus, there is the Champions League now to cheer up and also to ensure a step to the second round of the team of Massimiliano Allegri, who speaks at the press conference. “Morata, Dybala and Chiesa have already played for Sassuolo or am I wrong? The teams can afford everything and the opposite of everything. It depends on how the players are: Chiesa was not there on Sunday, he is there tomorrow, maybe he will play from the beginning “.

About Morata “It is not that one suddenly becomes scarce and what applies to everyone is valid for him. Think little and work hard. Then things come, indeed they will surely come”.

