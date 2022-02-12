Allegri prepares Atalanta-Juve: Bernardeschi partially in the group

TURIN – “Vlahovic’s cue in the final gave Juventus the Italian Cup semi-finals, which now refocuses its attention on Serie A. Thinking game after game, this one Mister Allegri’s recipe to extend the team’s good time. And the next match is very important: Sunday, at 20:45, face to face with Atalanta in Bergamo“. The press release published by the Juventus club on its official website, in which he recalls the important success in the quarterfinals of the second national trophy against Sassuolo, informs the fans that the group at Allegri’s disposal met at Continassa in view of the direct clash for fourth place in the league with the Goddess of the former Gasperini and Demiral.
Juve, Bernardeschi partially in the group
“Preparation for the challenge began today. The group found itself at the JTC: as usual, unloading for those who took the field against Sassuolo, technical session with exercises on the management of ball possession and the development of the game and maneuver under pressure for the others. Federico Bernardeschi partially trained in a group. Tomorrow is already eve. Training is scheduled for the afternoon, followed by the departure for Bergamo, while at 12:00 Mister Allegri will meet the journalists at a press conference.“, concludes the Juventus note.