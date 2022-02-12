Allegri prepares Atalanta-Juve: Bernardeschi partially in the group

TURIN – “Vlahovic’s cue in the final gave Juventus the Italian Cup semi-finals, which now refocuses its attention on Serie A. Thinking game after game, this one Mister Allegri’s recipe to extend the team’s good time. And the next match is very important: Sunday, at 20:45, face to face with Atalanta in Bergamo“. The press release published by the Juventus club on its official website, in which he recalls the important success in the quarterfinals of the second national trophy against Sassuolo, informs the fans that the group at Allegri’s disposal met at Continassa in view of the direct clash for fourth place in the league with the Goddess of the former Gasperini and Demiral.