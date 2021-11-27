Allegri press conference after Juve Atalanta: the statements of the Juventus coach after the match at the Stadium

(sent to Allianz Stadium) – Maximilian Merry spoke at the press conference later Juve-Atalanta.

ANALYSES – “After the game I told the team not to be disappointed. They did a good performance, with things to improve. We conceded little to Atalanta who have been among the top four for years, the episode went against us. We did the same performance as with Milan, Inter, Rome, Lazio. We have created opportunities, but now we have to be realistic. We have 21 points and we have to start again from here. You have to work, you don’t need to prosecute or say but, if… The team did a good performance tonight“.

KEAN – “I said before that whoever played from the start and whoever entered had a good performance. We must prepare for Salerno where there will be a battle. One step at a time, you just have to do as the kids are doing“.

ENVIRONMENT AND ACCIDENTS – “The team isolated and then today the president gave a beautiful speech to the team. The environment is quiet, the company thinks of everything. Church is definitely out, McKennie took this shot in the knee and let’s see. We recover Chiellini and De Sciglio“

DIVERBIO –“With an Atalanta player? There was a lateral foul, but it wasn’t during the match. Great respect. Atalanta played a physical match, their performance was superb. Did they win with one shot? This is football. You can explain the opportunities and the shooting, but you have to see what to do. And improve the implementation phase. The performance of the team? We were 2-3 wrong with the medium-small onesAnd”.

MORATA WHISTLES – “Today I have to thank the fans. Morata played a good game today technically, unfortunately the only ball he missed cost us the goL”.

WITHDRAW – “The retreat is useless, on the contrary I was thinking of giving them a day off for the good performance. But the boys instead want to train and tomorrow there will be training“.

INACCURACY – “Morata played a lot of balls very well. As a ball missed, we are punished. Football is trust, a little carefree is lacking in a team of kids who would like to break the world and instead some things go wrong. A little ‘for demerits, a little’ because it is so. Without breaking your head, it must be accepted. We need to work on performance“

BEST STAFF – “Isn’t Juve? The ranking says so, but I have always said that in Serie A there is no absolute value. You had to have some more points and I agree. It must be said, however, that Juventus won the championship for sure passes us by. We are realistic, to get results you have to work hard as always. Now things are also going a certain way and you need to have more anger and less disappointment. Disappointment leads to distrust, anger leads to the desire to prove that we are better“.