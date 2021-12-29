Latest news on Juventus and on recoveries and conditions of injured Juventus players. Allegri recovers three very important players for Juve Napoli.

Juventus: Allegri recovers 3 big players for Napoli

As revealed by Tuttosport the Allegri’s Juventus recovers several players for Napoli. Federico Chiesa is already training alone at Continassa, giving up his holidays to return as soon as possible. Paulo Dybala and Giorgio Chiellini are also expected in the group on Thursday: all three are possible holders against Napoli, with Massimiliano Allegri who, after a long wait, finally has most of the squad available. Including Danilo, who returns but is still behind in physical recovery.

