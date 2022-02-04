Allegri recovers Bonucci, doubts Dybala and McKennie

The American was stuck in New York and could join the rest of the group only in extremis, the Argentine is playing with Morata a place alongside Vlahovic

The approaching march of the Juventus at the appointment on Sunday evening, when the Verona by Tudor. Friday morning at the Continassa unloading session with exercises for the development of the maneuver and to follow specific technique works with groups divided by role. Max Allegri can smile, because Leonardo Bonucci he performed the entire session as a group and will be regularly available, even if he should sit on the bench, considering that he has been out since 21 December. There will be in the middle of the defense de Ligt and Chiellini, while some more doubts for the technician concern the attack.

The debut from 1 ‘of the new signing is practically discounted Dusan Vlahovic, the conditions of Paulo Dybala, fresh from the long South American trip. The Argentine returned on Thursday and if he is not in top form Allegri could choose to leave him initially at rest and opt for a 4-4-2 with Morata and Vlahovic as offensive terminals. Otherwise the Spaniard would be on the bench, with Joya supporting the Serbian striker in the 4-2-3-1.

Another question mark concerns the exterior: Cuadrado returned only today, while McKennie, as revealed by himself in a story on Instagram, he was stuck in New York and therefore seems destined to reunite with his companions only at the last minute. The Juventus coach is unlikely to give up the Colombian, while the former Schalke could be replaced by Rabiot, with Arthur and the other new purchase Zakaria to fill the central roles, also given the absence for disqualification of Locatelli. Definitely out instead Bernardeschi, victim of muscle fatigue.

Finally, on the external defense areas, space a Pellegrini and Danilo, a slight advantage on De Sciglio, who could therefore return to the starter two and a half months after the last time (he went out due to injury after 15 ‘of Lazio-Juve last November 20).