Sports

Allegri recovers Chiesa, Dybala trained alone

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

Juventus-Napoli, the latest news: Allegri recovers Chiesa, Dybala trained alone

Juventus-Napoli is approaching

In the first training session of 2022, the coach of the Juventus Maximilian Merry he immediately found Federico church, a very important pawn in view of the start of the long sprint in January and February in which the bianconeri will play the season between the league, Champions League, Super Cup And Cup Italy. Corriere dello Sport talks about it.

Latest Serie A

Juventus-Napoli, the latest news

“Federico worked for the entire session with his team-mates: the muscle injury suffered against Atalanta, which kept him in the pits since the end of November, is overcome and now he is targeting Napoli. Pure Dybala is under the lens: not only for the soap opera of the contract renewal but also for his recovery from the muscle injury that put him out of action in Venice. Paulo recovered but yesterday, like the other South American teammates, he trained individually for the second consecutive day “

CalcioNapoli24.it has been selected by the new Google service, if you want to be always updated on the latest news follow us on Google News

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Osimhen’s reaction when he was told the diagnosis and the surgery: the background

November 23, 2021

GdS – From the contract to Roc Nation: Lukaku, Inter and an impossible mission

2 days ago

Champions League, the results of the fifth day. Borussia, Sporting

November 24, 2021

Milan, Leão your treasure: now worth 45 million. Maldini works on renewal, figures and details | First page

November 12, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button