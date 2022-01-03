Allegri recovers Chiesa, Dybala trained alone
Juventus-Napoli is approaching
In the first training session of 2022, the coach of the Juventus Maximilian Merry he immediately found Federico church, a very important pawn in view of the start of the long sprint in January and February in which the bianconeri will play the season between the league, Champions League, Super Cup And Cup Italy. Corriere dello Sport talks about it.
“Federico worked for the entire session with his team-mates: the muscle injury suffered against Atalanta, which kept him in the pits since the end of November, is overcome and now he is targeting Napoli. Pure Dybala is under the lens: not only for the soap opera of the contract renewal but also for his recovery from the muscle injury that put him out of action in Venice. Paulo recovered but yesterday, like the other South American teammates, he trained individually for the second consecutive day “
