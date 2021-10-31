Allegri sends Juve to retreat and clings to Dybala

The start of the championship is to be forgotten for Juventus, who were also defeated yesterday in the advance against Verona

It is acute crisis at the Juventus after the new collapse against the Verona which follows the internal knockout in the week with the Sassuolo. The ‘Old Lady’ is now cut off from the top race for the Scudetto and risks losing the train for fourth place, the minimum goal for the Juventus team at the start of the season.

READ ALSO >>> The heart is not commanded, no Inter and Juve: Milan wants!

The return to the bench of Massimiliano Allegri so far he has not given the hoped-for results, with the Livorno coach who has not yet managed to give a very precise identity on the pitch to his team. A team without character, personality and ideas, far away from Juventus admired in the first five years Allegri. The ‘Max 2.0’ is currently a bankruptcy project and an immediate redemption is urgently needed in order not to worsen a situation that is in any case compromised in the championship.

It is not Allegri’s Juve: there is the Champions League to restart and turn the page

READ ALSO >>> Juventus, Allegri sacked if situation worsens: great ex in his place

Loading... Advertisements

The same Merry yesterday in the press conference after Verona opened the possibility of withdrawal, confirmed this morning: armored group from Monday to Saturday (day of the match with the Fiorentina) within the walls of the Keep going. All two days before the match against Zenith in Champions League, competition so far where Juventus have not disappointed by hitting three victories in as many matches. The coach from Livorno wants to recompose the environment and close ranks, calling everyone to their responsibilities. A possible victory against the Russians, archiving the qualification for the round of 16 well in advance, would be the right way to turn the page immediately.

READ ALSO >>> Juventus, Allegri main defendant: “Less scenes”

Allegri will certainly change something compared to the negative Bentegodi test: he will come back Locatelli in the median from the first minute, with McKennie who is a candidate for a starting shirt after the high notes with Sassuolo And Verona. The conditions of church And de Ligt, while from the beginning there could also be room for Bernardeschi. In attack, with Kaio Jorge out of the Champions list e Kean bruised, Allegri will re-propose the couple formed by Dybala And Morata, despite the difficult period of the Spanish striker. On the other hand, the number ten did not disappoint in the last few matches, the only one who believed it until the end on the field and played the position – as a true captain – after the defeat in Verona. Juve, Allegri and the Juventus fans cling to the talent and magic of the ‘Joya’.