Allegri summons Soulé to replace Chiesa

TURIN – “Lthe right solution is to try to win the game. Then if it’s Kulusevski, Soulé or Chiellini I don’t know “. At the press conference Allegri also referred to Matias Soulé, striker born in 2003 Juventus, who for the match against Salernitana will be on the bench to replace Chiesa, injured. In fact, his presence in the squad list is official: it is the second time that the young Juventus player climbs to the first team to help Allegri, it had already happened in the other away match in Campania, that of Naples, due to the emergency due to the absence of the many South Americans returning from the national teams. He will also be in Salerno for the match against Salernitana and who knows that a game in progress cannot become a card to play. Outside, however, there are still De Sciglio and Ramsey to which are added the two injured McKennie And church.

Salernitana-Juve, Allegri's probable formation

Salernitana-Juve, Allegri’s probable formation

The squad list for Salernitana-Juve

Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Perin

Defenders: Chiellini, De Ligt, Cuadrado, Alex Sandro, Pellegrini, Bonucci, Rugani, De Winter

Midfielders: Arthur, Bernardeschi, Rabiot, Locatelli, Bentancur, Kulusevski

Forwards: Morata, Dybala, Kean, Kaio Jorge, Soulé

Allegri: "Chiellini returns, Chiesa is already there writing the letter to Santa Claus"

Allegri: “Chiellini returns, Chiesa is already there writing the letter to Santa Claus”

