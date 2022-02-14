Allegri, surprising words about Inter. Zakaria out, that’s why

The technician of the Juventus Massimiliano Allegri he spoke to Dazn after the draw achieved in extremis by the bianconeri in Bergamo against Atalanta. The Old Lady has been undefeated in the league since eleven gamesbut for the Tuscan coach the games for the title have already been made: “The championship will win theInter“.

Allegri: “Inter will win the Scudetto”

“I’ve said it since September, for me Inter wins. With all respect for Milan and Naples, but Saturday at Maradona was an important step for Inter. The championship race for us is officially finished, but it was even before, there are too many points to recover from three teams. You always have to win, it’s impossible. We need to think about fourth place and improve performance. Inter he will win because he has the strongest squad, not because owl. We? We had 4 points more we would have enjoyed it, but we lost too many points in the first leg ”.

Allegri: “Wrong too much in front of goal”

“We made a lot of mistakes in the realization phase, in the last step – are the words of the Leghorn -. The second half was as good as the first, paradoxically on one of our balls they started again and he was good Malinovskyi to score that goal. It must be said that the team believed in it until the end and Danilo was good at scoring ”.

Allegri: “Zakaria out, that’s why”

Allegri then evaluated the singles: “The three up front did well, but not only. McKennie and Rabiot they opened the spaces for Morata’s bets and Dybala. They did good triangulations. Then there was a moment when we got too crowded, but it was a good game from everyone and technically enjoyable. We drew, an important point, we know that Atalanta is a competitor Champions“.

The surprise exclusion of Zakaria: “He played two games, then I saw McKennie who was fine and was good at attacking spaces. Zakaria came from two important games and I preferred to put a cooler one“.

