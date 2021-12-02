Allegri, the surprise move that revolutionized Juve

TURIN – And if the turning point, for Dybala and Juve, had they really arrived in Salerno? At Genoa, and then in Venice, Bologna and Cagliari, the arduous sentence but there is no doubt that the three points were not the only ray of sunshine for Massimiliano Allegri , committed to dragging the bianconeri out of the storm. Captain Max may have found the right course by re-proposing the move he had already made as a watershed in his first Juventus adventure and which had led to the final of Cardiff Champions League . The solution is called 4-2-3-1 and could become the landing place so sought after by the coach, who had experienced it only for portions of the game this season, never from the beginning. The search for the ideal dress for the Lady seems to have reached a key point. Sure, the crash test of the Salerno it was quite easy, although the bianconeri did not enchant, and for this reason more probative checks are needed. But the sowing has begun and this is certainly a significant step in the Juventus season, which has so far been decidedly troubled.

Dybala, the Joya formula

For the harvest who knows how long we will have to wait but there is no doubt that the first positive aspect is already there and concerns Dybala. This game system allows first of all to put the Joya at the center of Juve. In the heart of the game, phrasing, construction and even closer to the penalty area. And perhaps it is no coincidence that it was Paulo himself who broke the balance at Arechi, after that as well Bernardeschi And Kulusevski, the other two attacking midfielders behind Kean, had participated in the action.

