Allegri to DAZN: ‘Without me in Rome? There will be no one doing damage! The market always seems open, on Mourinho … ‘

IN ROME – “Without me? They are strengthened, there is no one who does damage on the bench! Regardless of this, the team must be ready for an important, fascinating match. They come from a defeat in Milan, with controversy. They will play a physical match, it will be difficult. They will want revenge “.

DIFFERENT ROME – “How do you face it? Roma have great individualities, a great coach like José. In these matches he brings out the best, you need to play a great match.”

DE LIGT CENTER-RIGHT – “3-man defense? I didn’t think about it. We have four defenders and those have to play: two central and two full-backs. We don’t have more, these will play.” 300 SHOTS – “And 28 goals? They are few. And in football what counts is the goal difference. We are eight more, with ten more goals the ranking would have been different. It didn’t happen and we need to improve the ranking.”

MARGIN OF IMPROVEMENT – “In midfield? Rabiot played a good game from the point of view of insertions, to accompany the action well. I liked it there. It is normal that we need to improve with a lot of serenity and clarity in the last 30 meters”.

BERNARDESCHI – “As a midfielder? He’s playing a bit of a midfielder, a bit of a midfielder and a winger. He’s having a good season. I think he should and wants to improve, to put himself more at the service of the team. But he’s doing good performances and I’m happy.” .

QUESTIONS TO CLOSE – “Can it affect? ​​No, absolutely. It is part of the game. The market is always open, the contracts are to be renewed. The only thing that counts is the green carpet, the football field. There we have to show that we are good, that we are Juventus. That we are. a great team “.