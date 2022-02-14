ALLEGRI TOLD YOU SO

Massimiliano Allegri had said that Juventus were out of the Scudetto race, but in the end perhaps some incurable romantic believed it, but they had to win them all, which did not happen.





The Juventus coach appeared satisfied: “It would have been a disappointment to lose a match played well technically. We made a lot of mistakes in the scoring phase. We missed many last passes to score goals. We had three minutes of terror at the end of the first half on two balls. our forced losses, after there they left on the open field. We risked capitulating, where de Ligt sacrificed himself twice. It was a good second half, paradoxically on the ball where we were supposed to score, we missed the last Vlahovic’s pass on Dybala, he delayed the ball, they started again and there Malinovskyi was good at making that play and then at making this wonderful goal from a free-kick. goal with Danilo who made an extraordinary game. In the first half Rabiot and Mckennie opened a lot of space in the inside games for Morata and for Dybala. lle triangulations, they closed long triangles. The first chance was a long triangle closed by Mckennie for Dybala when he kicked out; the same situation had happened shortly before. There were moments later where we got a little too crowded and we didn’t use all the width of the pitch, there they jump on you in the confusion, then you have to be good at unloading the fastball to go play behind their backs . But it was a good game from everyone, I think technically it was also a pleasant game. I was on the bench and I enjoyed it. In the end a little less because we were losing 1-0, in fact it is the paradox of football: you play well and make chances, then in the end you risk losing. In the end, however, we drew, an important point, we wanted to win, but we know that Atalanta are a direct competitor to enter the Champions League, so we extended the positive streak. “





WHITE FLAG ALREADY BEFORE – Allegri had already said it before, but now it’s almost official, the championship race has evaporated: “It was official even before, there are too many points to recover from three teams, then you always have to win, it was impossible. We think about the fourth Where is it that we have to take another leap forward: that when the ball is good for scoring or in the last pass, there is still a need for attention, precision to ensure that the action turns into goals. This we absolutely have to improve. Not that in all actions we have to score, but there are situations in the game in which to kick. The bells advance to death I always say, but today unfortunately they did not succeed In the head I think there is the best attack or the second best defense, so in the end as always … in the last 12 years the only time that has not won the championship the best defense, I think it was two years ago with Sarri, with Juven tus who conceded 45 goals, stuff like that. But it was a strange field because there was a pandemic, so empty stadiums … we lost too many points in the first leg. Only if we had 4 points more then we had fun, or maybe winning today, but that’s not the case. You have to take one step at a time. To return to Vlahovic’s speech in finishing: let’s not forget that he is 22 years old, he arrived at Juventus for a month. The step forward that he must take, apart from controls and situations, is not to get nervous during the game if he doesn’t get the things he can do, because they fit the game. And he must remain calm because then when you get the right ball, there you have to pass it well and score goals. But it’s a question of growing up a 22-year-old boy “.





In summary, everyone must and will have to grow, including Vlahovic, one step at a time to bring Juventus back to the Champions League, the minimum goal of the season.