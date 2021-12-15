Allegri towards Bologna-Juve: “You have to jump on him, they don’t even have to cross”

The coach in training spurred a fighting Juve, with great attention to mentality and the defensive phase. Two modules tested: 4-2-3-1 and 4-3-3

From our correspondent Luca Bianchin

“If the ball goes in their half it’s not a problem, we have to be aggressive here.” In the middle of the training session open to fans and journalists, Max Allegri summarized a central point of the day’s work. Defensive mentality and attention, two key points of Max’s seasonal lessons, have not gone out of style. Another sentence in the morning, said to De Sciglio during an exercise: “We must jump on him, they must not even make a cross”. Juve works on this.

NO LOCA – Appeal. Kulusevski and McKennie very present after the problems of the last few days: they will be in Bologna on Saturday. Absent during the day, but they are not in doubt for Bologna: Locatelli for a mild gastroenteritis, Chiellini, Alex Sandro and Pellegrini, who worked separately according to a normal routine, in addition to the obvious Dybala, Danilo, Ramsey and Chiesa, who seen after 12.30 for a personalized training on the pitch. Very present especially Allegri, very vocal, committed to calling back and filming, giving directions: “Let’s see. Ball on, ball forward, ball behind. We need to stay calm. Seven of us defend ourselves for the whole game, don’t worry ”. In total, an hour and a half short on the pitch, then the gym and swimming pool.

TWO KNEES – Defensive phase always under observation, in short. Less information on the attack, a big problem of the season, and few goals even in the matches. In the exercises Morata first played alone forward, then together with Kaio Jorge. Kean, on the other hand, left the technical gesture of the day – an acrobatic heel on the band – but made desperate for a one-on-one with Perin managed very badly: lopsided lob. Proven game systems, for what it’s worth: 4-2-3-1 and 4-3-3, with Kulusevski also seen as an attacking midfielder and Bernardeschi always wide on the right. Speaking of Bernardeschi, Federico limped for a long time with a problem in his left knee. Nothing to worry about but enough for Allegri’s joke: “Does the knee hurt? Quiet Faith, you have two… “.

