Allegri wanted the Scudetto in July, today he talks about refounding: there are too many players not from Juve, here are the rejects

When Max Allegri arrived, he spoke with great serenity and ambition. Juve had to grow, coaching them would have been fun, in the squad they found many players with significant margins for improvement. The objectives: to create value and obtain results. According to a path that should have led, in Allegri’s words, Juve to be able to play the Scudetto in May because that’s what counts. Not even six months have passed from the end of July to the beginning of January. And at Juve everything has already changed, even in Allegri’s words and ambitions. Which also defends the indefensible, at least publicly. Because behind the U-turn relative to Juve’s seasonal goals there is obviously the awareness of a squad not up to par: goals that according to Allegri’s last words were already clear at the beginning. “I came here knowing that it was the year in which we had to change the team, start working to start competing and fighting for the Scudetto within a year or two. This does not mean that we could not have done better in some matches, but it is the growth of the team. It takes patience, I’m not scared. We all would like to win, fight for the Scudetto, but there are times when you have to build and return within one or two years to fight for the Scudetto “: a manifesto on the contrary, Juve in January has already given up all hope of a title. And Allegri says that he knew, as he knew he had to change the team. Locatelli, Kaio Jorge, Kean arrived from the first words of July. Ronaldo left. But the team really needs to be changed even if we can’t, at least not now. Because it commands the budget and those same players seem unsaleable. With a contraindication: the Champions area is at great risk, this squad may not make it and then it will be painful. Regarding the evaluation of the squad there are already some, indeed many and perhaps too many, players rejected by Allegri in the future, if only he had the magic wand practically half the team would be far from Turin despite the declarations.

Find out in the gallery promoted, rejected and under examination in view of the next season