Allegri was about to sign with this club!

Speaking on Radio Radio, the former Roma sporting director Walter Sabatini, among the arguments, he had his say on this first part of the championship, also commenting on the capital gains case and recalling a controversial match between Juventus And Rome a few years ago.

The former midfielder also revealed an incredible market background on Massimiliano Merry.

THE CHAMPIONSHIP – “I watch all the matches, until a month ago I bet on Napoli for the Scudetto and I confirm my idea, because even if they have so many injuries now Spalletti will find a solution. Inter are happy at the moment, Milan can stay at the top until the end: the championship is alive and stimulating. Juve have not yet found a right plot, they are missing a bit in midfield. Rabiot would have liked him in Rome, I lost him at a whim of his mother“.

THE CASE CAPITAL GAINS – “Capital gains? Mine and those of Rome have always been clear and clean, real. Football will not stop for this, as long as there are the sanctions that must be there. But football belongs to the people and people will always defend it“.

JUVENTUS-ROME – “When Garcia was there, I deluded myself that I could win the championship, because the team was really strong. The famous violin in Turin? Rocchi told me that if he could he would have gladly canceled that game …There were 3 dubious episodes, all in favor of Juve, the result could have been different: a draw would have been enough for us to win the Scudetto. However, I have never felt a persecutory climate towards Roma, not even now“.

MERRY IN ROME – “When he was leaving Milan we had taken him, then I don’t know what happened. In football, however, there is no shortage of coaches“.