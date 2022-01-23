Allegri’s surprise move in midfield!

The latest in view of the match of San Siro tonight.

Allegri’s choices

If on the one hand the bianconeri will have to face one of the most important challenges, if not the most important of the season, doing without Bonucci, church And Ramsey, on the other hand, it does so with renewed morale and confidence.

Milan-Juve, a historic and precious challenge in terms of the championship, could mean for Juve a rise and a climb to chase the title. These are the probable formations according to what TMW has collected:

In defense De Sciglio e Pilgrims will be the outsiders to protect Szczesny, Chiellini And De Ligt central, in midfield the surprise move is called Juan Cuadrado, which will flank Locatelli And McKennie, plus one between Arthur And Rabiot.

Milan, Juve, Allegri

In attack space a Dybala And Morata. In Milan instead it comes back Tonali from disqualification and is ready to take back his place in midfield. Maignan between the poles, Romagnoli And Kalulu in the center of the defense flanked by Calabria And Theo Hernandez.

In midfield, in addition to the former Brescia, should play Krunic, with Diaz on the trocar, Leao And Saelemaekers on the outside and for the first point is a ballot between Ibra And Giroud.