“Allegri’s words touched me. Now more than ever close …

Juventus returns to victory after the defeats against Chelsea and Atalanta (2-0 against Salernitana). Three points that bring back the smile in the Juventus group, as confirmed by Giorgio Chiellini in the postgame: “We played a good match, Allegri yesterday and today used the right words to make us understand the moment and what needs to be done now. Today we need a sense of responsibility, and do things with mind and awareness of the moment, without anything extraordinary: today we did this, playing our game with respect and humility, because from the position we are in we cannot do otherwise“.

Chiellini quotes Allegri’s words

The Juventus defender then reported the words expressed by Max Allegri to charge the group in this delicate moment: “I repeat Allegri’s words because they particularly touched me: ‘Juventus has given me so much, it’s time to give back‘. At this moment more than ever we have to stay close to this club. Together we will come out of it“.

“Today we all played well”

Chiellini also analyzed in detail tonight’s victory against Salernitana: “We all played well today. The pitch was beautiful and it was possible to play football well. We played a lot with two touches: that’s what we always try to do, but sometimes we can’t. Today, yes: victory more than deserved, but it had to be closed a little earlier because we knew that the Salernitana could become dangerous“.

Finally, Chiellini talked about the team’s goal from now until the Christmas break: “We must get to Christmas by scoring points, starting on Sunday. Now we have games within our reach, but we have missed many. If we make a lot of points between now and Christmas I will be able to drink a glass of happy wine“.