Allergic rhinitis, how to relieve symptoms by avoiding medicines

Spring. For many, the most beautiful time of the year for others, however, a real nightmare. Many times, however, it is nature itself that gives us a hand .. let’s find out how

Our body comes back to life and like animals that wake up from hibernation we begin to leave our homes with a great desire to enjoy every long-awaited moment.

Are we sure that this is the case for everyone?

A good part of the population, especially in this particular period of the year, suffers from annoying and unpleasant symptoms related to the immune system. That is, the inhalation of harmless proteins to which the immune system reacts improperly: they are allergy sufferers.

What is allergic rhinitis

This somewhat unpleasant symptom is nasal inflammation due to the inhalation of allergens such as pollen, herbaceous plants, powders that cause an inflammatory process in the mucous membranes.

It manifests itself as the common cold, itchy nose, headache, repeated sneezing, and sometimes even dizziness. Although it is a fairly common disease among the population of all age groups, it sometimes becomes uncomfortable due to the associated symptoms. It is commonly treated with antihistamines but more natural alternatives have been studied to provide relief and limit symptoms.

What can be the natural solutions for allergic rhinitis?

In nature there are many medicinal plants that help us relieve the symptoms of allergic rhinitis. These plants are readily available and above all some are commonly used on our tables. Let’s get to know them one by one, listing their benefits.

Licorice it is a shrub widely used for various allergies. Chinese culture considers it a natural cortisone because it is anti-inflammatory. It is taken as an infusion or by ingesting the root.

Turmeric it is a motorcycle spice used in recipes and thanks to its own anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, many benefits are obtained such as the production of antibodies and the increase of the body’s natural defenses. It can be easily taken by mixing it with cooked foods.

Green tea very popular in oriental countries, also known by us, appreciated for its good taste but also for the antiallergic effects that prevent the production of histamine. Taken at least a couple of times a day it strengthens our immune system and gives us relaxation.

Peppermint with anti-inflammatory properties, it has been used since ancient times to relieve various diseases. It is an aromatic herb that is easy to grow and take due to its pleasant taste.

Ginger anti-inflammatory and decongestant, consuming it as an infusion, it causes the symptoms of headache and chest pains to disappear, also considerably reducing nasal discomfort.

The Nettle it grows spontaneously in humid areas, known as a stinging plant, it is distinguished from all by its own purifying effect; taking it in infusions or extracts stops the production of mucus and calms the cough.

Diet and allergic rhinitis

Our eating habits can also help keep allergic rhinitis symptoms at bay: avoid the consumption of citrus fruits, white sugar and include foods low in histamine. It is also recommended a teaspoon of honey with meals. With these precautions and the help of plants, we can prevent and treat allergic rhinitis avoiding all the inconveniences it causes us.