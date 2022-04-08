Allergies or COVID? How to tell spring symptoms apart

It’s a confusing time for pollen-sensitive Southern Californians. Spring is here, bringing with it the sneezes, coughs, and wheezes caused by seasonal allergies. Santa Ana winds, expected to gust this week, also cause stuffy noses and watery eyes.

But at the same time, a coronavirus sub-variant dubbed BA.2 is gaining traction, reversing the steady decline in COVID-19 cases we’ve seen since the Omicron variant peaked in winter. So if you have a box of tissues handy, you may be wondering: is it the pollen or something worse? (And we don’t mean mites.)

Experts say it may be more difficult to distinguish an allergic response from a coronavirus infection if someone is fully vaccinated, given the protection they’ll have against a more severe case of COVID. However, they do discuss some telltale signs to help you decide whether to get tested or see a doctor.

It’s helpful to start with a look at what allergies are and how the body responds to them.

An allergy is an overreaction of the immune system to a harmless substance, such as tree pollen or cat dander, that is inhaled, swallowed, or touched. The immune system interprets the substance as a threat, generating a specific antibody against it (or mobilizing it, if the antibody already exists).

At a very high level, this is how the body reacts to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. However, in the case of an allergy, the antibodies stimulate cells in the affected area to release an excessive amount of histamine, a chemical that (among other things) causes a runny nose and itchy eyes when the body tries to expel the unwanted substance. If left untreated, a runny nose can also cause a trickle of mucus from the sinus into the throat (“postnasal drip”) that can add cough to sneezing.

A cough is also a sign of a COVID-19 infection, as is congestion, explained Dr. Rita Kachru, section chief of clinical immunology and allergies at UCLA. However, that is not due to histamines; there is an entirely different mechanism involved when the coronavirus invades the airways. Regardless, it’s part of the symptom overlap that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) illustrated with this graphic on Twitter:

As the CDC points out, there are at least four differences that could distinguish allergies from COVID. Fever, body aches, and loss of sense of taste or smell are common among COVID patients, but not among allergy sufferers. Also, people with COVID may feel short of breath, but someone with an allergy wouldn’t normally experience that unless they had asthma, the CDC says.

Just as a fever is often a telltale sign of an infection, an itchy nose can be a sign of allergies. “There will never be an itch from a virus or bacteria,” Kachru said.

But not all coronavirus infections develop the same way, so the absence of a fever, body aches, or disconnected taste buds is not a sure sign that you don’t have COVID.

That’s why the first thing to do is consider your symptoms in context, said Dr. Dean Metcalfe, a senior investigator for allergic diseases at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Do your allergies tend to spike this time of year? Do you have symptoms beyond the usual colds and sneezes? Have you been around someone suffering from the flu or COVID-19?

“In general, when you have the flu or COVID-19, the predominant issues are not this intense itching that you get with allergies,” Metcalfe said, adding, “Those things that suggest a broader inflammatory response, beyond the upper respiratory tract, that’s what you have to be careful with.”

Another test: If you have year-round allergies, like dust or cat sensitivities, you should have a good understanding of those symptoms. What to watch out for, Kachru remarked, is “an increase in symptoms or a change in them.” Maybe there’s more coughing, a lot more mucus or color change in it, he said.

Also, if you have asthma and symptoms get worse, “you really need to see your doctor,” even if you’re not sure if it’s COVID, Metcalfe said.

However, the differences vanish if someone has been fully vaccinated. On the plus side, Metcalfe noted, “you’re not at high risk of having a serious case.” “Don’t worry too much unless you have a fever, chills [o] myalgia”, the muscle aches and pains that can accompany COVID.

Kachru pointed to another potential non-COVID source of unrest in Southern California this weekend: the powerful winds expected to blow through the area. People who are sensitive to the rush of airborne particles, fuel vapors, and changes in air pressure will experience vasomotor rhinitis, which he described as more of a nerve-related problem causing irritation, runny nose, and congestion.

Here’s one more reminder: “It’s always better to err on the side of evidence,” Kachru remarked. If you suspect COVID is torturing you and not the flowers in your garden or the Santa Ana winds, you can get tested for free, request a free test kit from the federal government, or get a home kit paid for by your insurer.

