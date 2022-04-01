Allergies vs COVID: How do you differentiate the symptoms?

(NEXSTAR) – For many, spring can mean the return of seasonal allergies. But how can you tell if it’s pollen or the latest strains of COVID-19 that’s making you sneeze?

The most common symptoms associated with the omicron variant (which accounts for nearly all COVID-19 cases in the US right now) are runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing, and sore throat, according to the ZOE Study Covid, which has been tracking symptoms of COVID-19 in the UK.

Some of those symptoms overlap with allergies, which can make it confusing (and stressful) when you start feeling sick.

Are symptoms of the omicron subvariants different?



The best way to answer the question of whether you have the coronavirus or just allergies is to get tested for COVID, either a rapid at-home test or a PCR test at a testing location.

While you wait for your results, you can also compare the most common symptoms of allergies and COVID-19, as explained by the Mayo Clinic:

Symptom With COVID-19 with allergies Cough Usually Sometimes Fever Usually Never Muscle pains Usually Never Tiredness Usually Sometimes Itchy nose, eyes, mouth, ears Never Usually sneezing Rarely Usually Throat pain Usually Rarely nausea or vomiting Sometimes Never runny or stuffy nose Usually Usually pink eye Sometimes Sometimes Diarrhea Sometimes Never Loss of smell or taste Usually Sometimes

You could also have a common cold or flu. For more information on those possibilities, see Mayo Clinic’s symptom breakdown.

The symptoms of omicron made it more difficult to distinguish it from other ailments than earlier variants of the virus, such as delta. Loss of smell or taste, for example, used to be a sure sign that you had the coronavirus, but it was found to be much less common with omicron.

People vaccinated against COVID-19 are also more likely to experience cold-like symptoms with an omicron infection, while unvaccinated people are more likely to report flu-like symptoms and shortness of breath.

In the US, the BA.2 subvariant of omicron has begun to outcompete the BA.1 type of omicron that caused the recent winter surge, but both types of omicron cause the same symptoms.