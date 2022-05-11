Allergy, spring flu or COVID-19? These are the symptoms that will help you differentiate them

You feel bad, with a cough, runny nose and body aches and you don’t know if it’s a flu, the allergy of this time or coronavirus. Telling it apart can be difficult because there are four symptoms that are the same in all three cases.

Are the nasal congestionthe overall tiredness, throat pain Hello dry cough, symptoms that can be an indication of any of the three ailments. To know what we have, we have to look at the symptoms that are similar but with nuances.

All three produce a runny nose, but in allergies these mucus are more watery, while in flu and COVID-19 tend to be thicker.

In all three cases the head may ache, but in the allergy is a more localized pain that is noticeable when moving. In the flu and coronavirus, it is normal for the whole head to hurt.

Also, if the sneezes are chained, one after another, it would be a case of allergy. Instead, if they are isolated, one at a time, it is most likely the flu or COVID-19.





Other symptoms that help us distinguish them

If there are still doubts, there are other different symptoms that we can look at. For example, itchy and watery eyes only occur in allergies.

While the flu and coronavirus cause muscle pain and fever, and sometimes diarrhea or nausea, these are symptoms that help us rule out an allergy.

As for the coronavirus, the symptoms most typical of this disease have a greater respiratory component: mainly cough and difficulty breathing appear. However, the only reliable way to distinguish influenza from coronavirus is to take a test.