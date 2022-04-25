Alliance Lima vs. Cantolao: Jairo Concha GOAL for 1-0 at Miguel Grau | VIDEO | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

The tie was broken in Alliance Lima vs. Cantolao. Once again, Jairo Concha was in charge of making the Blue and White fans celebrate, after defining in a great way and allowing Carlos Bustos’ men to get ahead on the scoreboard.

The action took place over the 33 minutes of the complementary stage, after an assist from Arley Rodríguez, who left the Blue and White midfielder alone inside the area, who did not hesitate to ‘vaccinate’ the rival, the same one who will have to row from behind to reach equality.

Alliance Lima vs. Cantolao: the previous

Those of Carlos Bustos arrive with full spirits after scoring in the Peruvian soccer classic, so they will seek to reaffirm their great moment against the last of the standings, a cast that is in the urgency of adding three.

It should be noted that the last time that Alliance Lima vs. Cantolao Faces were seen, the game provided many emotions, leaving a 2-1 victory for the Blue and Whites, a result that they will seek to repeat at the Miguel Grau stadium.

The intimates arrive at this commitment with 11 points in the standings, the product of three wins, two draws and three losses in the first days of the Opening Tournament. The Chalacos, meanwhile, add 5 units, the product of a win, two draws and six games lost this season.

