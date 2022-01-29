alliance Wilier Triestina and Miche (Fac Michelin)

BASSANO – The Venetian bike runs on the markets with exports that last year rose by 60% on 2019 in the district between Padua and Vicenza. And two major brands in the sector – the Wilier Triestina of Bassano and the Fac Michelin of San Vendemiano (logo Miche, makes cutting-edge wheels and components) – team up to conquer new markets and enthusiasts. «It is an alliance that joins forces to develop new products and grow even more abroad, where we already develop around 80% of our 80 million aggregate turnover, with an EBITDA of 13%. The goal is to reach one hundred million by 2024 – explains Andrea Gastaldello, president of Wilier (66 million turnover in 2021) and ready to hold the same position in the Treviso-based Fac -. At an operational level, nothing will change: the two companies will remain autonomous commercially and administratively, with Luigi Michelin remaining CEO of Miche. A holding company will be created that will control the two companies of which we will hold the majority. Together with Miche we will be able to develop products with new technologies and designs both in the field of racing bikes, but also mountain bikes and cycle tourism»Explains Gastaldello. Forecast for 2022? “For procurement problems we expect a 5% growth up to about 83 million in revenues but then we plan to return to growth with greater determination to reach 100 million by 2024 – replies the president of Wilier Triestina -. We are ready to seize opportunities on the market through acquisitions ».

Luigi Michelin explains in a note: «We shared the strategic industrial project proposed by Wilier Triestina, a company very similar to Miche in terms of history and values. The corporate transaction takes place at the moment of greatest growth and development of the company. This situation made me take serenely – together with my family – a historic decision to guarantee a solid future for the Miche corporate project ». Founded in 1919 on the idea of ​​the Michelin family as Ciclo Piave, the Fac has written the history of cycling. A quality guaranteed by the Olympic gold medals and the world titles achieved by the track quartets of the Italian national team, of which Miche is the official sponsor and supplier of cranks, chains and sprockets, but is also active on the road and time trial. Wilier Triestina produces high-end bikes and was founded in 1906 in Bassano del Grappa. Many champions who have made history riding a Wilier: Fiorenzo Magni, Marco Pantani, Alessandro Ballan, Michele Scarponi.