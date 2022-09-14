Allied, is the movie that divorced Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie?

Allied – A hidden shadow is the film that airs this evening at 21.06 on La5. It is a film that, in spite of its success or not, has made headlines for having arrived at the cinema at an important moment in the history of Hollywood gossip. The film signed by Robert Zemeckis, in fact, it arrived in theaters in 2016, just before the “scandal” of the separation between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie broke out. And for a short time it was assumed that just Allied could be one of the causes behind the separation of the two stars.

Allied, the plot

Max Vatan (Brad Pitt) is a secret agent in charge of reaching Casablanca and his colleague Marianne Beausejour (Marion Cotillard) to carry out a murder for the agency they work for. Forced to pretend to be husband and wife so as not to arouse suspicion and get as close as possible to the mission’s goal, Max and Marianne soon end up falling victim to the attraction they feel for each other and which survives even after work in Casablanca. . In fact, after their work duties have been archived, the two decide to marry and move to London, where they also bring their first child, Anna into the world. Family life seems to be a real idyll, despite the explosions of the Second World War on the horizon. But soon Max’s happiness will be endangered by a doubt that is instilled in him and that pushes him to investigate the very person to whom he has given his heart.

The alleged liason between Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard

As often happens in the world of cinema, many viewers watched Robert Zemeckis’ film letting their imagination meet (or tamper with) reality: since in the film Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard seemed genuinely in love and with a strong chemistry, many spectators were convinced that there was one between the two liason sentimental that went beyond the contractual obligations. On the other hand, Brad Pitt had already cheated on his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston right on a movie set – Mr. and Mrs. Smith, in which he met Angelina Jolie – so it was not so absurd to think that such a thing could happen again. Marion Cotillard-French actress who has imposed herself on the general public thanks to her interpretation in La vie en rose – has long been engaged with the actor and director Guillaume Canetbut already in the past it had been indicated as a possible romantic interest of actors with whom she had shared the set, such as the Michael Fassbender from Macbeth.

News, those on the French actress, which have always been denied, but which did not prevent Cotillard from being involved in the media in spite of herself in the most famous divorce in Hollywood, before the arrival of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. When the news of the separation of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie spread the tabloid Page Six reported that the two Hollywood stars broke up due to a betrayal. According to the source close to the stars reported by Page Six, Angelina Jolie she would even hire a private investigator to check on Brad Pitt, because Jolie had heard rumors that her husband was doing a bad job with Marion Cotillard. The source reported by the newspaper would have said: “She felt that he was being silly with her on set and it turned out that, indeed, he was. That was the last straw.” The news reported by Page Six spread like the proverial wildfire and soon many newspapers – such as, for example, Harper’s Bazaar, reported the news that Brad Pitt was having a clandestine affair with Marion Cotillard. The situation, at one point, was so out of hand, that it was Marion Cotillard herself – so attentive to her private life – who intervened, with a long post on her Instagram account where you can read: “This will be my first and only reaction to the news that came out twenty-four hours ago and into which I was dragged, in spite of myself. I’m not used to taking seriously or commenting on the rate of nonsense said about me, but since this situation risks to hurt the people I love, I have to express myself. First, many years ago, I met the man of my life, the father of our son and the baby we are currently waiting for. He is my love, the my best friend and the only man I need. Plus to those who think I may be somehow devastated … well, thank you very much, but I’m fine. This kind of crappy inventions don’t affect me in any way. way. And finally, to the “press”, to the haters, to the trolls who have such fast judgment skills I sincerely wish … to recover as soon as possible. Finally I really hope that Angelina and Brad, two people for whom I cherish a deep respect, may they find some peace in this difficult time “.