Allied, the film accused of separating Brad Pitt and Jolie

Allied – A hidden shadow is the film that will air tonight at 9.14 pm on Iris. Directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard, Allied – A hidden shadow is written by Steven Knight who took years to complete the script of a film that, visually, owes a lot to masterpieces such as Casablanca.

Allied – A hidden shadow, the plot

Arrived in the hall in 2016, Allied tells the story of Commander Max Vatan (Brad Pitt) and agent Marianne Beausejour (Marion Cotillard), two intelligence soldiers who are tasked with killing an ambassador during a gala evening in Casablanca. The constant closeness, as well as the obligation to pretend to be husband and wife, push the two to establish a relationship that goes beyond the fictions required by the work mission. After realizing that they have real feelings for each other, the two decide to move to London, where they get married and have a daughter, Anna.

For Max and Marianne, life is an idyll, made up of trips and picnics, parties with friends and the certainty of having met their soul mate. An idyll that, however, is destined to crack when Max’s superiors share him with a secret that could destroy the man. They are in fact convinced that the woman Max married is lying and is not the real Marianne Bonsejour, but a secret agent who, in Casablanca, was following orders dictated directly by Hitler. Always loyal to duty and respectful of the rules, Max will have to figure out whether to be on the side of justice and investigate the woman he shares a bed with or trust only his heart.

Marion Cotillard and the “brangelina” divorce

Despite Allied – A hidden shadow is a film based on an interesting true story and has a great emotional significance, the film of Robert Zemeckis he made a lot of talk about himself for reasons far removed from his cinematic value. In fact, a few weeks before that Allied hit theaters in the United States, the gossip world was overwhelmed by the news that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie – the famous Brangelina – had chosen to separate. The couple, one of the most glamorous and most loved in Hollywood, put an end to their marriage. And as soon as the news spread online there were many rumors that began to suspect that behind the choice of separation there was a liason sentimental between Brad Pitt and his co-star Marion Cotillard, a French actress who became famous for playing Edith Piaf in La vie en rose, which led to her winning an Oscar for Best Actress.

As reported by ComingSoon.it the two Hollywood stars had developed an excellent relationship on the set of Allied, so much so that Marion Cotillard helped Pitt himself with the French lessons since Max’s character had to be Canadian. In addition, Brad Pitt had on his shoulders the burden of having already made a convict the set of a film: it was during the filming of Mr. and Mrs. Smith that the actor – at the time still married to Jennifer Aniston – ended up falling in love with Angelina Jolie and abandoning his partner. For many, therefore, it was plausible that the actor was doing the same: abandoning Angelina Jolie for a new flame that exploded with Marion Cotillard during the hot and sentimental scenes of Allied. The rumors about an alleged affair between the two became so insistent that Marion Cotillard herself – usually very reserved and reluctant to talk about her private life – was forced to release a statement which she entrusted to her Instagram account. It reads: “This will be my first and only reaction to the news that came out twenty-four hours ago and into which I was dragged, in spite of myself. I’m not used to taking seriously or commenting on the rate of nonsense said about me, but since this situation risks to hurt the people I love, I have to express myself. First, many years ago, I met the man of my life, the father of our son and the baby we are currently waiting for. He is my love, the my best friend and the only man I need. Plus to those who think I may be somehow devastated … well, thank you very much, but I’m fine. This kind of crappy inventions don’t affect me in any way. and, finally, to the “press”, to the haters, to the trolls who have such quick judgment I sincerely wish … to get well soon. Finally, I really hope that Angelina and Brad, two people for whom I have a deep respect, can find some peace in this difficult time. “