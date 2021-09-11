Allison Janney, Mila Kunis, Regina Hall in the first photo

Allison Janney, Mila Kunis and Regina Hall in the first photo of the film directed by Tate Taylor, Breaking News In Yuba County

Filming of Breaking News In Yuba County they are currently underway in Mississippi. Among the main actresses in the cast of the film we must mention Allison Janney (Tonya), Mila Kunis (Bad Moms – Very bad moms), Regina Hall (The girls’ journey), Awkwafina (Crazy & Rich) and Samira Wiley (Orange Is The New Black).

Also in the cast Bridget Everett (Patti Cake $), Jimmi Simpson (Crazy night in Manhattan) and Keong Sim (Friends for Death – Dead to Me) will be in the cast, while Oscar nominee Juliette Lewis (Osage County Secrets), Golden Globe nominee Ellen Barkin (Animal Kingdom) and Emmy winner Wanda Sykes (Bad Moms – Very bad moms).

Fully financed and sold by AGC Studios, the comedy follows an office worker (Allison Janney) who finds her husband in bed with another woman, which leads to the man having a heart attack and dying. She, therefore, buries her body and takes advantage of her growing celebrity status that comes with being a widow. However, the whole situation soon gets out of hand, having to avoid cops and criminals, as she tries to hide the truth, especially from her half-sister (Mila Kunis), a local journalist desperate for a story, and a determined local police detective. (Regina Hall).

Below you can take a look at the first photo: